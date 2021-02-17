Post-attack trauma? We’ve seen it before | READER COMMENTARY

The reaction of congressional staffers in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol reminds me of how we felt after 9/11 in New York City (”After riot, impeachment trial, shaken Maryland congressional staff must navigate a U.S. Capitol forever changed,” Feb. 16). I worked on the 40th floor of a midtown office building. Identification cards were universally required in office buildings. But the worst part is there is an echo effect in which you relive the trauma in your imagination.
It is natural to identify with the emotions of the workers trapped in the Twin Towers when you work on a high floor in a midtown building in New York after 9/11. And worst of all, there are armed police flanking major buildings, a cordon of seriously armed police protecting the Time Warner Building where I always went to shop. With time, the effects do wear off and we resumed life and work without difficulty. Oh, but with a difference.
When our law firm’s lease was up, we moved to the 11th and 12th floors of the Chrysler Building. Those were the highest floors that firefighters could rescue you from using outside ladders. I asked that very question at the first fire drill after 9/11.
Eileen Pollock, Baltimore
