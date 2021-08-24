Capitalism run amok is common thread to variety of current problems | READER COMMENTARY

I agree wholeheartedly with Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column, “Too stupid to live” (Aug. 16), that the existential emergencies we face today “while each is distinct, it’s time we understand that, ultimately, they are not different at all, but rather different manifestations of the same threat.”
It’s my opinion that the multiple crises we face today are mainly due to capitalism run amok. I say that because the manufacture of weapons of war, with all their related business and mass distribution, are one of the United States’ main exports. This is what I think is unconscionable and abhorrent. As we watch the 20-year tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan, like Vietnam, we are seeing that war builds nothing.
Marjean Irwin, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.