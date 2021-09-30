xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Grieving for Capital victims - and the rest of us | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 30, 2021 4:41 PM
Steve Rittenour and Cindi Rittenour brother and sister of Rebecca Smith who died in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, walk outside of the courthouse following the sentencing verdict of Jarrod W. Ramos, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Annapolis, (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Steve Rittenour and Cindi Rittenour brother and sister of Rebecca Smith who died in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, walk outside of the courthouse following the sentencing verdict of Jarrod W. Ramos, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Annapolis, (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

In his moving commentary, Dan Rodricks helped us understand the profound grief relatives of Capital Gazette murder victims must be experiencing (“In Annapolis, an accounting of what they lost on the day of the Capital shooting,” Sept. 28).

He also put words to what many of us are feeling in the face of our country’s abject failure to confront gun violence and so many other entrenched problems: “simmering despondency.” As another government shutdown looms, my sense of despair only deepens.

Advertisement

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement