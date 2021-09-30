Grieving for Capital victims - and the rest of us | READER COMMENTARY

In his moving commentary, Dan Rodricks helped us understand the profound grief relatives of Capital Gazette murder victims must be experiencing (“In Annapolis, an accounting of what they lost on the day of the Capital shooting,” Sept. 28).
He also put words to what many of us are feeling in the face of our country’s abject failure to confront gun violence and so many other entrenched problems: “simmering despondency.” As another government shutdown looms, my sense of despair only deepens.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
