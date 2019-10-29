The many articles concerning the Capital Gazette attack and killing reminds one of Charles Dickens’ “Bleak House” (“For Capital Gazette survivors and families, the shooter’s guilty plea brings tears, ‘some resolution,'” Oct. 28). The case has been on going for over one year and now will continue as the perpetrator has confessed but claims not to be responsible.
How much longer will this show continue? Is justice really being served? The only people benefiting from the many motions filed are the lawyers and this is at taxpayers’ expense. Stop the charades and bring the case to a close within two weeks. It can be done. Now, it is up to the judge to act,
Tom Shettle, Timonium
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.