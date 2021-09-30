What about the death penalty for mass murderers? | READER COMMENTARY

Here we go again. Five innocent people murdered. The murderer gets life (”At shooter’s sentencing, families of fallen Capital Gazette staffers and survivors tell of flashbacks, closure and enduring pain,” Sept. 28).
Another example of gross dereliction of duty. And we pat ourselves on the back for being civilized. I wonder how long it will be until he kills a fellow inmate. Not that it matters much; it’ll be just another life cut short and with no consequences.
And no, I don’t consider “life in prison” a consequence. I consider it a gift. Swift justice was denied in this case, amounting to a sick joke. My heart goes out to the families. I save my sympathies for them alone.
David Kennedy, Baltimore
