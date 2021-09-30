xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

What about the death penalty for mass murderers? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 30, 2021 2:05 PM
Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, accompanied by Dana Winters Rengers, left, and her sister Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who died in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, speaks during a news conference following the sentencing verdict of Jarrod W. Ramos, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Annapolis. Jarrod W. Ramos was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life terms without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Summerleigh Winters Geimer, center, accompanied by Dana Winters Rengers, left, and her sister Montana Winters Geimer, right, daughters of Wendi Winters, a community beat reporter who died in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting, speaks during a news conference following the sentencing verdict of Jarrod W. Ramos, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Annapolis. Jarrod W. Ramos was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life terms without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Here we go again. Five innocent people murdered. The murderer gets life (”At shooter’s sentencing, families of fallen Capital Gazette staffers and survivors tell of flashbacks, closure and enduring pain,” Sept. 28).

Another example of gross dereliction of duty. And we pat ourselves on the back for being civilized. I wonder how long it will be until he kills a fellow inmate. Not that it matters much; it’ll be just another life cut short and with no consequences.

Advertisement

And no, I don’t consider “life in prison” a consequence. I consider it a gift. Swift justice was denied in this case, amounting to a sick joke. My heart goes out to the families. I save my sympathies for them alone.

David Kennedy, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement