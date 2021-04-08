With O’Donnell statue gone, is Washington monument next? | READER COMMENTARY

The removal of the statue of Capt. John O’Donnell is perhaps long overdue (”Inside a Baltimore neighborhood group’s successful push to remove a statue to an enslaver,” April 7). The notion that someone can “own” another human being was and is abhorrent. As Mayor Brandon Scott said, the removal was an “historical moment.” The mayor pledged that he was “committed to dismantling structural oppression in Baltimore” by removing “cruel monuments while continuing to promote equitable policies to right yesterday’s wrongs.”
The largest monument in Baltimore is the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon. George Washington was responsible for winning the Revolutionary War and was our first president. However, his slave ownership far eclipsed that of Captain O’Donnell. So the question is: Do we exclude George Washington because of his historical significance?
Joseph A. Schwartz, III, Towson
