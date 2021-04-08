With O’Donnell statue gone, is Washington monument next? | READER COMMENTARY

The removal of the statue of Capt. John O’Donnell is perhaps long overdue (”Inside a Baltimore neighborhood group’s successful push to remove a statue to an enslaver,” April 7). The notion that someone can “own” another human being was and is abhorrent. As Mayor Brandon Scott said, the removal was an “historical moment.” The mayor pledged that he was “committed to dismantling structural oppression in Baltimore” by removing “cruel monuments while continuing to promote equitable policies to right yesterday’s wrongs.”