Marijuana’s therapeutic benefits are well documented | READER COMMENTARY

Clinical trial data on the safety and efficacy of cannabis in various patient populations continues to pour in from Israel, Canada and other nations where its prescription use is legally permitted and regulated. Even in the United States, dozens of Food and Drug Administration-approved clinical trials have been conducted in recent years at various academic institutions including University of California San Diego, Yale University, Columbia University, UC San Francisco, the University of Colorado and others. The findings of these gold-standard studies have consistently affirmed that cannabis is effective and possesses an acceptable safety profile.