The best candidate, regardless of skin color, deserves your vote | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing after a saddening recent article “Maryland Democratic Party official resigns after sending email questioning the electability of Black candidates” (March 14) to say the point for all Marylander should be who is the best candidate. And that is why, as a Democrat, I am supporting Wes Moore, who happens to be Black. Mr. Moore, a Rhodes scholar, Army officer and combat veteran, author, husband, father and CEO, will be a great governor because he knows what needs to be fixed and respects what needs to be preserved. And he has the power of personality to unite all Marylanders behind a stronger and more inclusive future. Bad ideas and exclusion may appear in other states, but not Maryland.

Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

