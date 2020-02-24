For all stages of pancreatic cancer combined, the one-year relative survival rate is about 20% and the five-year rate only 5-to-10%. However, there is the potential for cure if small asymptomatic cancers are detected at a very early stage. Screening is not recommended for persons at average risk but for those at high risk because of a positive family history or carriage of certain genetic markers, early screening by endoscopic ultrasound or MRI is recommended.