Cancer screening important, but so are lifestyle changes | READER COMMENTARY

In her recent commentary, Faye Flam makes a good case to support cancer screening guidelines along with the need to improve screening tools (“Better cancer tests are coming. Can we afford them?” Oct. 27). Liquid biopsies looking for abnormal DNA in the blood are promising, but they need more work and will likely significantly increase the cost of screening.

The good news is that according to the World Health Organization, 30% to 50% of all cancers are linked to modifiable risk factors and potentially could be prevented by lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy balanced diet, remaining physically active, avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake. The problem is that only a tiny fraction of the population follows these recommendations. Modifying lifestyle behaviors is obviously a big challenge, but more funding for research, public health support and education to decrease preventable risk factors could have an enormous payoff.

Clearly, cancer screening is important, but promoting the benefits of a healthy lifestyle would have an even greater impact on preventing cancer deaths at a lower cost.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

