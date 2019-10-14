Thank you for publishing the commentary by Debbie Tepper Glick in Sunday’s paper (“My fantasy game of ‘Cancer Jeopardy,'” Oct. 11). I have worked with cancer patients since 1971 and have had many friends and family members succumb to the disease. Her honest, touching and at times humorous personal experiences should be mandatory reading for anyone facing the dreaded diagnosis — including what to say and what not to say, or read.