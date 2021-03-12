Cancel culture is real | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent letter (“Today’s ‘cancel culture’ claims echo ‘freedom fries’ nonsense of years past,” March 9), its author dismisses concerns about “cancel culture,” hinting that it is a right-wing fantasy. Cancel culture is real, as are its consequences. It may be abetted to differing degrees by an individual, a corporation, or a Twitter mob, but its effect is consistent: a continual reduction in the scope of ideas and images that are permitted to exist in the public square, often achieved under the guise of “compassion.” A free society doesn’t remain free for long while suffering from such a condition.