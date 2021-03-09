Today’s ‘cancel culture’ claims echo ‘freedom fries’ nonsense of years past | READER COMMENTARY

While I enjoyed KAL’s recent cartoon regarding GOP election reform, I found it ironic that it reminded me (because of its design) of a drawing from a Dr. Seuss book. I find it ridiculous that so many right-wing media outlets (and their duped audiences) have spent so much time and effort blaming today’s “cancel culture” (liberals, progressives, educated people with empathy, etc.) for the deletion of a few titles from the vast Seuss library. After all, it was the estate of the Theodor Seuss Geisel family that made the (proper) decision to do so (”It’s not ‘cancel culture,’ it’s consideration for others,” March 4).