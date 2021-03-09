xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Today’s ‘cancel culture’ claims echo ‘freedom fries’ nonsense of years past | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 09, 2021 10:59 AM
In 2003, when France opposed the U.S. plan to invade Iraq, Republicans in Congress tried to take the “French” out of fries. The then-chairman of the Committee on House Administration, Bob Ney, changed the title of the menu option in Congressional cafeterias to the very patriotic “Freedom Fries.” However, the new name quickly fell out of favor as support for the Iraq War did the same. Congress cafeterias put “French fries” back on the menu in 2006. (istockphoto.com/Tribune Content Agency).
In 2003, when France opposed the U.S. plan to invade Iraq, Republicans in Congress tried to take the “French” out of fries. The then-chairman of the Committee on House Administration, Bob Ney, changed the title of the menu option in Congressional cafeterias to the very patriotic “Freedom Fries.” However, the new name quickly fell out of favor as support for the Iraq War did the same. Congress cafeterias put “French fries” back on the menu in 2006. (istockphoto.com/Tribune Content Agency). (istockphoto.com)

While I enjoyed KAL’s recent cartoon regarding GOP election reform, I found it ironic that it reminded me (because of its design) of a drawing from a Dr. Seuss book. I find it ridiculous that so many right-wing media outlets (and their duped audiences) have spent so much time and effort blaming today’s “cancel culture” (liberals, progressives, educated people with empathy, etc.) for the deletion of a few titles from the vast Seuss library. After all, it was the estate of the Theodor Seuss Geisel family that made the (proper) decision to do so (”It’s not ‘cancel culture,’ it’s consideration for others,” March 4).

I wonder if these folks are the same ones that changed the names of French fries and French toast to freedom fries and freedom toast in the House congressional cafeteria in the early aughts because France didn’t endorse the U.S. policy in Iraq? Now that is cancel culture hypocrisy!

Advertisement

Michael Hiob, Aberdeen

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement