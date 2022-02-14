Truckers should be respected — and held accountable for harm they have caused | READER COMMENTARY

The hypocrisy was palpable. The truckers demanded freedom by obstructing the free access of citizens to essential goods, services and functions. Their blockades could have left a person who is having a stroke or heart attack potentially unable to get to a hospital for emergency care. A woman about to deliver her infant may not have been able get the help she needed as well. People could not readily get to the grocery store to purchase food for their family or prescription medication at a pharmacy. It can make it difficult to get children to school or adults to their jobs. The list goes on.