Truckers should be respected — and held accountable for harm they have caused | READER COMMENTARY

The Canadian blockade by truckers to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates has been in the news (”Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge,” Feb. 13). Hundreds of trucks had blocked vital streets and highways in different cities across Canada including, until recently, the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario and Detroit. The truckers were protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates (among other governmental issues), claiming that this infringes upon their freedom including the freedom to refuse to get vaccinated.
The hypocrisy was palpable. The truckers demanded freedom by obstructing the free access of citizens to essential goods, services and functions. Their blockades could have left a person who is having a stroke or heart attack potentially unable to get to a hospital for emergency care. A woman about to deliver her infant may not have been able get the help she needed as well. People could not readily get to the grocery store to purchase food for their family or prescription medication at a pharmacy. It can make it difficult to get children to school or adults to their jobs. The list goes on.
Fortunately, there are many decent men and women who provide much-needed transport of goods and services, both long-haul and local. Recent problems in the supply chain due to the COVID pandemic have brought to light just how much truckers contribute every day to our collective safety and welfare. They deserve our respect and appreciation. However, those who have defiantly threatened the safety and welfare of ordinary citizens must be held legally accountable in a court of law.
Fred Medinger, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.