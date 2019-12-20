The Sun works in mysterious ways. Protecting us from distracted driving is a useful thing, and technology can help, but why is The Sun so inconsistent on these matters (“Cell phone enforcement cameras: a potentially life-saving idea worth trying,” Dec. 17)?
A camera in the sky that shows people as dots, trying to hold people accountable for shootings and robberies is a threat to everyone, but peering into their cars and tracking their vehicles is a good thing (“Aerial surveillance is not the answer to Baltimore’s crime problem,” Oct. 14).
Both have utility and deserve consideration, but I think you will find you are more likely to be assaulted here than hit by a distracted driver in Baltimore. Shouldn’t The Sun prioritize advocacy for technology to stop violent crime at least as much as driver safety?
Greg Boss, Baltimore
