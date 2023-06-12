Trip to Camden Yards isn’t risky (except for O’s opponents) | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson reacts after throwing a pitch to Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel) (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

Our lovable Baltimore Orioles are playing outstanding baseball. Our ballpark is still one of the most desirable venues to take in a game. The “Bird Bath” has added a new way to have ridiculous fun at Camden Yards. The only thing missing? Why, it’s the lack of fans in the stands (”Gunnar Henderson hits 462-foot home run, longest ever to Eutaw Street, as Orioles sweep Royals with 11-3 win,” June 11).

Too many people have chosen to stay away from Baltimore, and that includes a gem of a major league ballpark. I believe that many people have convinced themselves that they are going to encounter some negative, terrifying experience on their way to the park. That simply is not true. My son, who lives in Hampden, has attended many games, all devoid of any “incidents.”

We must get behind this incredible team and not dwell on the negative. Most crimes in Baltimore are domestic or gang-related issues. Come out from under your impermeable shells and get your keisters to The Yards. This team deserves our collective support. Allay your fears, see you at the ballpark!

— Patrick Lynch, Towson

