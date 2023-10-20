Let Camden Yards stay Camden Yards | READER COMMENTARY

Mel Tansill blames Oriole CEO John Angelos for not addressing his “small market problem” in retaining players by selling naming rights to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to get more income to pay players (”To cover Orioles payroll, sell Camden Yards naming rights,” Oct. 17). Let me try to add some light to the naming rights “mystery” for the letter writer.

In talking with a friend in St. Louis recently — a die-hard Cardinals fan, by the way — he noted that he would love to go to Camden Yards someday. He was referring to a real place in a real city, one which, thanks to its iconic ballpark, is known to countless people around the country. As a lifetime Baltimorean, I am proud that this specific geographic place in my city has this wonderful ballpark and people around the country know my city a bit better because of it.

Yes, everything else in these “modern” times, including most stadium names in all sports, has been commercialized out of existence. But instead of Jiffy Lube Park or Alka Seltzer Stadium (no offense to these brands), let’s keep Camden Yards known around the country as a real place in a real city with an iconic ballpark. In talking with my St. Louis friend, I recall feeling really proud of my team — and this particular area in my city.

— Paul Lewis, Catonsville

