Bigger playing field is not what Orioles need | READER COMMENTARY

The new design looks noticeably rushed. Back in 2012, Baltimore added a deck on top of the batter’s eye, and it is still a notable part of the ballpark today. Unlike that, there’s absolutely nothing special about this. No new group or party area, no seats behind a chain-linked fence like in Pittsburgh or Denver, nothing — just a taller new wall. The curve near the foul pole looks particularly strange and the sharp corner at the edge of the bullpen will cause problems, and probably an injury or two, for outfielders.