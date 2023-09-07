Don’t ruin Camden Yards with renovations requiring higher ticket prices | READER COMMENTARY

I recently went to Camden Yards for an Orioles game for the first time since 1993. It was immaculate and perfectly maintained from the seats and concourse to food service areas and the ladies room. The food choices were fantastic and the drink service was great. The public address system was clear and the Jumbotron screen was phenomenal.

The field looked like a picture postcard. The parking lots were in perfect condition and free of trash, much less graffiti. Perhaps the need for improvement is with the mechanicals (electric and plumbing) or areas that I could not see. The only thing I see coming from “improvements” to Camden Yards is higher prices, which likely will keep me away from the ballpark for another 30 years (”Orioles talks can produce plan to redevelop Camden Yards area and a stadium lease, Gov. Wes Moore says,” Aug. 30).

— Anita Heygster, Pasadena

