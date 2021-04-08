Outside food ban an insult to Orioles fans | READER COMMENTARY

You would think that the Baltimore Orioles front office would be racking their brains trying to figure out what possible strategies they could employ to lure people to the ballpark while asking them to pay major league prices to watch what is basically still a minor league team. Instead, they have come up with this fan unfriendly policy prohibiting folks from bringing their own food to the games (”Orioles are taking jobs from outside vendors,” April 5).
These are tough times for O’s followers. Time will tell if the powers that be know what they are doing. Initial signs are positive. The plan worked in Atlanta, which is their blueprint, and young, promising players are beginning to appear. Nevertheless, they are not yet a competitive major league team despite charging major league ticket prices. If there is any rationale for this other than simple greed, it has yet to be articulated.
A reasonable response would be to boycott any food or drink offered at the park, which is grossly overpriced to begin with. Kind of like the Atlanta bus boycott of years gone by. It took a while, but it worked. This is unacceptable treatment and should be recognized as such. What can they possibly be thinking?
I am a longtime fan who was present at the first season opener in 1954 and just about every one since. I have always regarded the Orioles as my team and felt that we were in together through good times and bad. This is an insult to fans and should not be allowed to continue.
Sig Seidenman, Owings Mills
