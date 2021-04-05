Orioles are taking jobs from outside vendors | READER COMMENTARY

I was disappointed to learn that Oriole Park at Camden Yards will no longer allow outside food and drink to be brought into the stadium, but not for my own sake. My first thought was for all the local hometown vendors who used to camp out on the sidewalks before each home game. They will now be put out of work so that Delaware North can sell peanuts and bottled water to fans at four times the price (”Dear Orioles: Fans are hungry for more than baseball,” April 2).
I’d like to ask that the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority reconsider this greed-based policy, whicht takes income away from some of the people who need it most. It flies in the face of the Orioles’ stated goal to be a force for good in the community. Perhaps a fan boycott of the food stands would help them focus as they wrestle with the morality of their decision.
Steve English, Clarksville
