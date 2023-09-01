A Camden Yards renaissance will serve all of Baltimore| READER COMMENTARY

Sports brings people together. We understand and appreciate that in Baltimore more than anywhere. With echoes of 1966, 1970 and 1983, the performance of the 2023 Baltimore Orioles has uplifted the people of Maryland. This special team is headed to the playoffs and a deep October run.

We have the best ballpark in America, a devoted fan base and strong political support from the state’s governor, the city’s mayor and the General Assembly — as shown by the passage of the Camden Yards financing legislation. We have one of the best sports complexes in the country, superbly run by the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The Angelos family has been a good steward of the Orioles. They brought Mike Elias to Baltimore, and his long term plan has worked superbly, as seen on the field and with the best minor league pipeline in baseball. The Orioles will be contenders for years with these terrific young players.

Now we can and should work together to make Camden Yards a catalyst and game changer — as well as a better home for our Orioles (“Orioles talks can produce plan to redevelop Camden Yards area and a stadium lease, Gov. Wes Moore says,” Aug. 30).

A revitalized Camden Yards campus will transcend the ballpark and will serve our entire community 365 days a year. This will be a collaborative project, requiring participation from both private and public entities. A new Camden Yards will inject life and dollars into Baltimore’s tourism tax base, deliver impactful family and youth services, create jobs and be a catalyst for our economy.

A Camden Yards renaissance will also support new events, like last year’s Paul McCartney concert, international soccer matches and college football games.

A new Camden Yards will engage our city’s developers, construction workers, engineers, artists, small businesses, and minority and women-owned businesses. The private sector will experience meaningful economic stimulus and community building, and all residents of the city will reap the benefits.

Other innovative, forward-thinking teams and ballparks are expanding their community offerings and amenities. The Boston Planning and Development Agency just approved a $1.6 billion project to transform Fenway Park and its surrounding neighborhood. The historic investments in the Battery in Atlanta have shown the intrinsic value of economic energy and growth that a stadium can foster beyond the walls of a ballpark and a few dozen games per season. We can do the same thing in Baltimore — and do it better.

The governor, the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the Orioles are negotiating to deliver this vision. They have shown their dedication to Baltimore, and we trust them to act in the community’s best interest.

— Paul A. Tiburzi, Baltimore

