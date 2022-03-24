Kudos to Camden Yards for allowing Orioles fans to bring in food again, but what about selling Natty Boh? | READER COMMENTARY

When the Major League Baseball lockout canceled the first games of the season, I wondered if the owners and players realized just how much they had alienated their fan base. I wondered what steps, if any, they might take to try and draw us back. So I was delighted to read that the Orioles are once again allowing outside food to be brought into Camden Yards (“Orioles fans again allowed to bring own food, drink to Camden Yards,” March 17).

I like being able to buy a bag of peanuts on the street and eat them at the game. Partly because I like peanuts. Partly because I like buying them at a reasonable price. Partly because the people selling them do not seem like wealthy entrepreneurs, but just plain folks who are trying to pad their income in an economically depressed city with finite opportunities. So I applaud the Orioles’ decision to support their fans and their community by once again allowing outside food, including peanuts (and bottled water, and sandwiches and a variety of other bagged snacks) that are available from street vendors.

Advertisement

Now having gone this far, perhaps the team could encourage the involved parties to get over their feud with Pabst Brewing Co., if there is one, and allow National Bohemian beer to be sold at the stadium again. Then I could sit in the ballpark on a warm evening, eating peanuts and sipping a Natty Boh, the way my father did the first time he took me to an Orioles game. The Orioles’ roots in this town were watered and nurtured with Natty Boh, starting in 1954 when Jerry Hoffberger, president of the National Brewing Company, helped bring the Orioles to Baltimore. It would be great if the team would recognize and appreciate this link to their storied past.

Steve English, Clarksville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.