Charles LoPresto is a hero | READER COMMENTARY

Charles LoPresto, a 1965 graduate of Calvert Hall and English teacher from 1969 -1980, was instrumental in getting Fr. Laurence Brett, who sexually abused students, fired when both were teachers there. LoPresto is professor emeritus of psychology at Loyola University Maryland, where he taught for 30 years. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

In his beautiful letter to the editor, Steve English thanked his former Calvert Hall teacher, Charles LoPresto, for reporting an act of sexual abuse by a fellow teacher in the 1970s, and doing so at great risk to himself (”Thanks to a Calvert Hall teacher who stood up to child abuse,” May 18). I’m writing to echo that praise. I worked with and for abuse survivors for many years, and I can tell you that Mr. LoPresto’s heroism did not stop in 1974.

By the time I started working with him in the early 2000s, he had dedicated himself to helping his Calvert Hall students and survivors for more than 30 years, advising them through some incredibly tough times. Even now, as a retired psychology professor, I believe he’s still there for them when they need him. He is a genuine hero.

Professor LoPresto, the survivors of Calvert Hall abuse and the survivors of abuse at Archbishop Keough High School have done more to protect our area’s students and children than the Archdiocese of Baltimore ever did. Some day, the Jesus I believe in will tell each of them and others, “Well done, my good and faithful servants, for what you have done for others. Come and share my happiness.”

— Frank Dingle, Catonsville

The writer is a member of the Calvert Hall College class of 1959.

