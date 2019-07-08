Baltimore must preserve Cab Calloway house

Every effort should be made to save it, not demolish it. Even if the rest of the block is razed and the Calloway House‎ is merely structurally stabilized with cosmetic restoration of the exterior only, that would be so meaningful to the community. As nice as a park named Cab Calloway Square would be, just imagine how much better it would be having the actual Calloway House as a visual centerpiece, perhaps with a mural of the jazz great on a side wall. What a great venue for impromptu music-making it could be for local hip-hop artists!