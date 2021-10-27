Cal Thomas unworthy of The Sun | READER COMMENTARY

The recent commentary by Cal Thomas, “Harris violated the Hatch Act, must be held accountable” (Oct. 21), goes beyond partisanship and into the realm of the ridiculous. As a retired federal employee, I am well aware of the Hatch Act, which we were reminded of every year to the constantly changing interpretation of it by the courts.
The interpretations have been watered down over the years with the latest for the most part allowing federal employees the same rights as all Americans except at the work place and use of federal equipment and supplies. Mr. Thomas feels that Vice President Kamala Harris “‘getting out the vote’ for [Terry] McAuliffe qualifies” as breaking the Hatch Act. As a federal employee, we had that right outside of the workplace and every politician has exercised that right in my life time.
All politicians endorse others through the mail, statements to the press, emails and political rallies (apparently, Cal is not familiar with the Trump rallies, where President Donald Trump endorsed Republican politicians). If there are any that haven’t endorsed others, they are very lonely people.
He further criticizes the vice president for not mentioning in her video endorsement the wrong things he considers that Mr. McAuliffe has done. I’m not sure what planet he is from, but on ours, when any politician gives an endorsement for another, they only provide positive comments about that person. These claims made by Cal Thomas are absurd and as a syndicated columnist, he is an embarrassment to his profession regardless of the reader’s political beliefs.
Jay Ziegler, Catonsville
