Let’s not pretend Cal Thomas is an insightful writer | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, there was a letter published in The Baltimore Sun that put the op-eds of Cal Thomas on a par with those of David Brooks and Thomas Friedman (”Friedman and Thomas reveal nation’s deep political divide,” Oct. 5). What a comedown for Mr. Brooks, who I don’t always agree with, but who I consider one of the best of the lot and Mr. Friedman, who, in my opinion, isn’t far behind Mr. Brooks.