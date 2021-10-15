Let’s not pretend Cal Thomas is an insightful writer | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, there was a letter published in The Baltimore Sun that put the op-eds of Cal Thomas on a par with those of David Brooks and Thomas Friedman (”Friedman and Thomas reveal nation’s deep political divide,” Oct. 5). What a comedown for Mr. Brooks, who I don’t always agree with, but who I consider one of the best of the lot and Mr. Friedman, who, in my opinion, isn’t far behind Mr. Brooks.
Cal Thomas spews religious right dribble, as he demonstrated in his column calling out affluent Democrats for a so-called double-standard on wealth (”The Pandora papers — as explained through Broadway’s ‘Carnival!’” Oct. 7). While I deplore politicians who use their positions to become rich, I deplore even more Mr. Thomas’ inherent bias against Democrats, since in this case, Republicans are equally guilty.
For me, Mr. Thomas is a member of the “crowd control” class. That is what I consider religion. With his simplistic writings, Cal Thomas plays that part to the hilt.
Joseph Costa, Baltimore
