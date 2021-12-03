xml:space="preserve">
Kudos to The Sun for dropping Cal Thomas | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 03, 2021 1:48 PM
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks next to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, during a meeting of the Space Council, at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks next to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, during a meeting of the Space Council, at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Since he published a commentary based on a false premise (“Harris violated the Hatch Act, and must be held responsible” Oct. 22) regarding Vice President Kamala Harris, The Baltimore Sun has not run columns by Cal Thomas. I speak for myself and others who wrote the newspaper to point out Mr. Thomas’ misinformed piece. I have just learned of the Sun’s decision to not publish him. With this letter, I want to make readers aware of the Sun’s principled decision.

Randy Barker, Baltimore

