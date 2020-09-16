xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Reader’s account of his dad’s Ripken moment was moving | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 16, 2020 8:29 AM
In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, former Baltimore Orioles infielder Cal Ripken, Jr. attends an on-field ceremony honoring the 1989 Orioles team prior to a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
I thought the recent commentary regarding the game where Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record by reader Syd Gernstein, “Me, Dad and Cal Ripken Jr.: My hero stood outside the gate” (Sept. 10), was exceptional. It made me very emotional.

What a wonderful memory of such a momentous occasion and what the father did for his son to take advantage of an opportunity to get his son into that historic game, even though it meant he (the father) ended up outside the gates. What a special father-son bond!

This was a beautifully written piece and I’m glad you printed it!

Denise Lutz, White Marsh
