Remembering Calloway, Blake and my brush with Baltimore musical greatness | READER COMMENTARY

As I got up to receive his autograph, I commented to an elderly woman seated beside me what a wonderful evening it had been. She and I chatted briefly and I introduced myself to her. She told me her name was Blanche Calloway and her brother was Cab Calloway. I found out she had her own big band before Cab did and was the first black female band leader in the U.S. and was very successful in that endeavor. She died in Baltimore the following year where she had been living.