BWI needs better signage | READER COMMENTARY

I recently returned from Charlotte, North Carolina, flying from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Southwest Airlines. The flights were uneventful but for my return to BWI, during which I had to check my baggage. I was warned that there may be delays at baggage claim but was willing to deal with that.

The biggest problem was the traffic to pick up arrivals in the baggage claim lanes. I texted my daughter about the long, long string of vehicles trying to get into those arrival lanes. She waited in the “cellphone lot” until I let her know I had my bag and was ready. Obviously, many travelers didn’t know about that aspect of picking up their friends and family members. There were dozens of flights coming in, and the BWI staff worked diligently to inform people about their baggage. Many vehicles waited for returning people to retrieve their bags, instead of people with who had their bags waiting on the curb to be picked up.

But my daughter wondered why few vehicles were waiting in the cellphone lot. She noticed that the signage was lacking. And I wondered why more online information about using the cellphone lot wasn’t more prominent. At least that would free up the traffic.

— J. Likens, Perry Hall

