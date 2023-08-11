Buyback enriched some but made no one safer | READER COMMENTARY

The next time someone wants to spend $50,000 of donated money to buy illegal guns from Baltimore’s “young people with access to guns” (“At West Baltimore gun buyback, leaders hope to lower city firearms supply: ‘Launch a place of hope,’” Aug. 5), someone should ask out loud how anyone with a shred of common sense thinks that will work.

As one of the many “middle-aged or older” sellers at this event at Edmondson Village, I personally made out pretty well by selling some old guns for much more than what they were worth, so thank you very much. But the event’s premise as articulated by Sen. Jill Carter in The Sun that one “of the biggest root causes (of youth violence in the city) is access to guns,” is plainly and simply stupid. Any kid who acquires a gun illegally and uses it to harm or threaten another person is a criminal with evil in his or her heart regardless of how that evil found its way there. Take that person out of the equation and the gun is an inanimate object which will never cause harm to anyone.

Conservatives have been saying this for decades. But “compassionate” folks like the Rev. Michael Murphy and Senator Carter who are under the delusion that every kid is good at heart, do not want to hold bad people accountable for their actions. So they take the path of least resistance, which is to try to take guns away. This includes the organizers of this failed buyback event as well as most of the Maryland General Assembly who throw good money after bad, time and time again, to no avail. Considering the current level of violence wreaking havoc in Baltimore, how’s that approach been working out?

— Stephen Kranz, Westminster

