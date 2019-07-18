Why doesn’t ICE detain the business owners that exploit undocumented immigrants

Where is the hue and cry to have ICE raid businesses and hold the owners, corporations and their boards accountable, as well as seize their assets? Take the burden off taxpayers and put it on these criminals who are aiding and abetting “law breakers.” In fact, they are far worse criminals because they target the vulnerable who are exploited by their status — working for lower wages, no benefits, etc. The Republicans don’t want to talk about these criminals because the first raid would be 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It would force President Trump’s supporters to start chanting “lock him up” at their rallies. I might also add: To those Republicans who are so offended by the socialist Democrats, f you truly believe this, start sending back your Social Security checks and refuse Medicare.