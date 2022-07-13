Scott and Olszewski: Merger of business groups good for Baltimore area | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott, third from right, joins representatives from T. Rowe Price and others at a groundbreaking ceremony for the start of construction of the company's new Harbor Point headquarters. March 28, 2022. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

As the elected leaders of the Baltimore region’s two largest jurisdictions, we applaud the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore and the Greater Baltimore Committee for putting their individual perspectives and approaches aside to come together in a forward-thinking, unified approach (”Business advocacy groups Greater Baltimore Committee and Economic Alliance will merge,” Jan. 26).

Our region has considerable assets that have functioned independently for decades. When a region and its assets operate in silos, our strengths can be overlooked and underutilized, and their impact diminished.

Separately, these two organizations have enhanced and advanced the Baltimore region’s economy for decades. Their merger, which combines their separate approaches to a shared vision, reflects a deep understanding of our community’s need to come together to develop a collective road map for prosperity for the entire region.

The boards of both organizations asked for involvement from community leaders and advocates, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and foundations, higher education institutions, as well as businesses to develop a clear vision for a Baltimore that is prepared for the future.

Embracing a collaborative, regional approach allows us to advance opportunities that support our community and better utilize our local resources. No matter the challenge, when organizations come together to create equitable growth opportunities, it sets the foundation for both short- and long-term success.

Only by using our diverse voices together can we grow an understanding of the challenges we face — and the promise and potential our region possesses. Together, we can work toward sustainable, meaningful change in a way that benefits us all. This merger, launched in the spirit of leveraging the Baltimore area’s unique assets to build an equitable future, can serve as both an economic and civic advancement engine.

We invite the whole region to join us in celebrating this shared effort to strengthen the region and all of its diverse communities. We hope that it serves as a model of “us” over “me” and how businesses, communities and government can work together for the benefit of all.

— Brandon Scott, Baltimore

— John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr., Towson

The writers are, respectively, mayor of Baltimore and Baltimore County executive.

