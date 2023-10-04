Why not raise Howard County school bus driver salaries (and cut less essential jobs)? | READER COMMENTARY

A school bus arrives at the new Guilford Park High School on Aug. 28, 2023 for the first day of the academic year in Howard County. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

It seems to me the problem of getting kids to school on time is easy to solve. Any market-driven business would look at the problem — not enough people willing to be bus drivers — and realize the job “bus driver” was not sufficiently appealing. What would they do? Offer Increased wages and benefits until they attracted an optimal number of drivers (”Martirano says more Howard buses arriving on time, as contractors call Zum plan ‘a failed experiment,’” Sept. 21).

This answer is not a proprietary secret. Yes, it would cost a lot more money. So why didn’t the Howard County Public School System take that approach? I’ll tell you why. HCPSS is a government bureaucracy. In order to put more money into bus transportation, it would have to make cuts elsewhere in the budget which bureaucracies and elected officials strenuously resist.

So, here’s what you do.

Evaluate the need for each of the myriad offices within the system’s administration and weigh each against the value of getting students to school safely and on time. It’s all in where you put your priorities.

Do we really need 12 people in an office of “Enterprise Applications?” Is it critical to have four people in “Communications and Engagement” in addition to five people in “Multimedia Communications?” What, exactly, do the six people in “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” do? Training is important, but do we need 21.6 people in combined “Leadership Development and School Management” and “Instructional Leadership Officer?” Plus, another 459 people in “School Management and Instructional Leadership.”

We also have a staff of 71 in “Behavior Supports,” plus 242 in “School Counseling,” plus 26 people in “Pupil Personnel Services,” as well as another six in “Student Support Programs,” but only one person in “Academic Intervention.” And I’m sure there’s a reason for “Countywide Services,” but do we need 123 people to staff it? Then there’s “Birth-Five Early Intervention Service” that apparently requires 259.6 people.

I’m not suggesting that any of these are irrelevant or unnecessary. I don’t know enough to make that claim. But certainly, the apparent redundancies bear another look to be weighed against the safety of our kids getting to school and getting there on time.

— Trent Kittleman, West Friendship

