Let’s raise the pay for school bus drivers | READER COMMENTARY

School bus drivers bear enormous responsibility given the precious cargo they transport, yet food delivery drivers and dump truck drivers hauling rocks and dirt are paid more. This simply cannot continue. School boards must recognize the integral part these drivers play within the school system and ensure they are compensated accordingly. Right now, with federal dollars flowing down to state and local governments (“Five things to know about the billions coming to Maryland from the American Rescue Plan,” Sept. 23), school boards have the ability to increase school bus driver hourly wages, and they must do so. This is the only way to attract and retain school bus drivers and, any way you look at it, the only long-term solution to ending the driver shortage we’re currently experiencing.