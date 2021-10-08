Let’s raise the pay for school bus drivers | READER COMMENTARY

Countless news stories and reports for weeks now have detailed continuing statewide instances of school bus delays and missed routes. School systems, contractors and elected officials are all scrambling to find a solution to this problem, which all parties agree is the result of a school bus driver shortage that is hardly exclusive to Maryland. This existing driver shortage has dramatically affected local school bus contractor companies that contract with local school systems and own and operate approximately half of the school buses that transport students in Maryland today.
For a number of years now, school bus contractors have found it increasingly difficult to find drivers. The COVID-19 pandemic only served to exacerbate this problem. The driver shortage has reached a critical junction and is negatively impacting families and students across the state. We need a long-term solution to this problem, one that starts with ensuring drivers are treated and compensated fairly.
School bus drivers bear enormous responsibility given the precious cargo they transport, yet food delivery drivers and dump truck drivers hauling rocks and dirt are paid more. This simply cannot continue. School boards must recognize the integral part these drivers play within the school system and ensure they are compensated accordingly. Right now, with federal dollars flowing down to state and local governments (“Five things to know about the billions coming to Maryland from the American Rescue Plan,” Sept. 23), school boards have the ability to increase school bus driver hourly wages, and they must do so. This is the only way to attract and retain school bus drivers and, any way you look at it, the only long-term solution to ending the driver shortage we’re currently experiencing.
Kudos to Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who has been loud and clear in his recognition of the critical role school bus drivers play within our school systems and in advocating for the use of federal money to pay his county school bus drivers the fair and living wage they so readily deserve. It’s time for other elected officials and school boards across the state to do the same. Federal funding enabling them to do so is in hand. They must allocate a portion of it to remedy the continuing student transportation crisis affecting households and families across Maryland, and they must do so immediately.
Steve Nelson, Forest Hill
The writer is president of the Maryland School Bus Contractors Association.
