Baltimore County should pay its private school bus contractors | READER COMMENTARY

Counties such as Harford and Carroll are honoring their contracts with their bus contractors, thereby allowing the latter to keep paying their drivers, monitors, office staff and maintenance staff and to maintain their fleets. MSBCA echoes the statements made in the National School Transportation Association’s letter to all U.S. governors earlier this month, specifically calling upon school districts to “continue to pay for pupil transportation funding for a 180-day school year in the event of any reduction of transportation days. These funds are already allocated in State budgets and mechanisms are currently in place to distribute these funds.”