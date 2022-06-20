Burning of Pride flags a hate crime | READER COMMENTARY

This month has been designated as a time for uplifting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. It is a time to recognize and publicly express respect and appreciation for diversity. The nationwide acknowledgments, affirmations and celebrations are a way of offering support to groups who deserve to feel accepted, valued and safe. Historically and in many current settings they have not experienced respect or safety. While we need to work on rectifying this every day throughout the year, in this month we should focus especially on rallying around the LGBTQ+ community.

In a matter of minutes, the fires in Charles Village on June 15 cast a literal and figurative dark cloud over the LGBTQ+ community in that area (“Three people injured in Baltimore fire; authorities investigating a burned Pride flag”). News of this violent act has been traumatic for anyone in the LGBTQ+ community. How can the burning of Pride flags be viewed as anything other than a hate crime? If authorities hesitate to call out hate when it occurs, the LGBTQ+ community is left feeling even more vulnerable. Valuable property, homes and personal items have been completely destroyed. Even worse, people’s dignity and human rights have been openly threatened.

While celebrations are an enjoyable and important part of this month, standing up in the face of hate is most needed. We cannot pretend we don’t see hate when it is clearly evident, we cannot ignore destructive acts designed to intimidate, terrorize, and dishearten people who have already been persecuted in a variety of ways, we cannot stay quiet. Most people believe that our country (and therefore every U.S. town, city and suburb) is founded on the importance of human rights (rights for ALL human beings). Our beliefs are worthless if they are not matched by corresponding words and actions unless our words and actions. We must actively take steps to protect human rights and human beings whenever they are threatened.

— Debbie Gilligan, Hollywood

