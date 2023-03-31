Monsignor Burke was counselor, peacemaker, shepherd to his flock | READER COMMENTARY

“You knew you weren’t ordained just to celebrate Mass each day and take Communion to sick people,” Monsignor William F. Burke once observed — as reported by The Baltimore Sun in his recent obituary. “You were there beyond that, to listen, to understand, to be patient, but also, I think to be effective in bringing about change.”

Monsignor Burke has been significant in my life since I was a kid at St. Mark’s school in Catonsville (”Monsignor William F. Burke, longtime pastor of St. Francis of Assisi parish and social justice activist, dies,” March 8). We reconnected in the mid-1960s a few years after I was discharged from the Army, as an MP serving in Turkey and Germany. Always an artist, I managed to scrounge up studio space wherever I was stationed and, before coming home, took a 45-day leave to tour many of Europe’s greatest art museums.

By then, Father Burke was assigned to St. Ann’s Catholic Church at Greenmount and 22nd Street. I was working in commercial art, taking graduate classes at MICA on the GI Bill, and spending every spare hour painting and looking for opportunities to exhibit my work. I contacted the Morris Mechanic Theatre, proposing a show in their lobby gallery, an exhibit of female nude paintings and drawings. My work was accepted, and the exhibit was set for Jan. 22-Feb. 11, 1967. I had mailed invitations and arranged an opening reception. Then, on Jan. 17, the Mechanic called to say the show was canceled; the work was not fitting for display at the Mechanic. I was devastated and confided in Fr. Burke. He quietly stepped in and arranged for me to show my paintings in the lobby of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Not only did he help me then, he knew I was searching for adequate studio space. Shortly thereafter, he offered me the third floor of a row house around the corner from the church at no charge. Ever grateful, I said I would teach art to the parish kids on Saturdays as payment.

One evening, he and I happened to encounter each other near my studio when we saw a man and woman fighting. The man was holding a bottle of what appeared to be some kind of acid, preparing to throw it in the woman’s face. Not thinking, we both just stepped in between them. Fr. Burke talked the man into giving up the bottle. We said good night to each other and went our separate ways. On another occasion, I entered my studio and found that someone had broken in through the trap door in the roof and stolen several small paintings. I never mentioned this to anyone. A few months later, I found the paintings on the front door step of my studio. I know Fr. Burke had a hand in their return.

Fr. Burke officiated at the most important milestones in my life. In 1971, he officiated at the marriage of my wife Janice and me. In 1972, he baptized our son Justin who now works with teens in the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. He also officiated at the funerals of my mother, brother and sister.

The last time I saw him was Christmas Day mass at St. Francis of Assisi in 2021. He could hardly walk up the aisle. It broke my heart and brought tears to my eyes. But when he began his homily, his voice was as strong as ever. I said my final thanks and good-bye to Fr. Burke at a prayer service the day before his funeral. He came the closest of anyone I’ve ever known to living a life in the image of Christ.

— Robert V.P. Davis, Baltimore

