You have to get tough with bullies | READER COMMENTARY

The world and our country are dealing with some particularly nasty bullies at the moment: Vladimir Putin, Hamas, China, Donald Trump (“US House approves $14.5 billion in assistance for Israel, with no humanitarian aid included for Gaza,” Nov. 2). All elementary teachers can tell the authorities exactly how to deal with them.

One, ignore them. This, of course, just allows the behavior to continue.

Two, pacify them. Promise them rewards for a change in their behavior. This rarely works as the bully will simply keep up the same behavior right to the threshold where he knows he will be rewarded, thereby encouraging the behavior. The bully learns to play the system. I remember a truly horrible girl who managed to behave for a week so she could go on a field trip, only to become Frankenstein’s monster’s mother again before the bus arrived at its destination.

Three, isolate them. This is a temporary solution to an immediate problem but does nothing to change the bully’s future behavior. He will bully again.

Four, out-bully them. This is the only solution that works. It stops the immediate situation and basically gives the bully a taste of his own medicine which should make him think twice before repeating it. I had a volatile bully of a student whose behavior on the playground one day was beyond any sort of solution except to call in a male staff member who had to tackle him to the ground and get him to the office. He was finally stopped by being out-bullied and never did it again.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

