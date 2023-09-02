Forget focus on guns, it’s time to target ammunition | READER COMMENTARY

It’s not guns killing people, it’s bullets. As apparently we can’t keep guns out of the hands of people shooting others, and ghost guns become more pervasive, maybe the answer is to not try to find guns. Every crime scene seems to be littered with shell casings. So why isn’t more importance placed on putting micro encoding on all ammunition?

Force ammunition manufacturers to put identifying information on all ammunition they produce and to record whom they sold to, giving law enforcement a mechanism to track the ammunition back to who bought the bullets killing people. Even those who can build a ghost gun from online sources likely don’t have the flexibility to make their own ammunition. That takes a lot more effort.

Maybe this solution won’t fix things for a decade or two, but eventually it could have the intended effect. While all the programs considered to reduce violence might also help, we need to have a means to positively identify who bought the bullets that resulted in any death. Any extra tool in the arsenal of the police to find, arrest and incarcerate those responsible for violence and deaths has to be a step in the right direction.

— C. Harvey, Cockeysville

