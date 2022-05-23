Death penalty would not have stopped Buffalo massacre | READER COMMENTARY

A police officer removes tape from scene of the Saturday, May 14 shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, New York on May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

The suspect in the recent Buffalo massacre would never have been deterred by the death penalty in his state, if such a consequence had existed (”Buffalo shooting makes a clear case for the death penalty,” May 16).

From writings ascribed to him, the alleged shooter claims he was interested in both murder and suicide. If he had died in the attack, he wrote, he hoped his death would inspire others to take action to kill those he believed were replacing the white majority.

Advertisement

The authors’ thesis is incredibly simplistic. They ignore the presence of 300 million guns in private ownership in our country. They ignore the increasing internal terrorism threats of white supremacy. They ignore the growth of ethical awareness in states abolishing the death penalty. Capital punishment is premeditated murder by a state. The government is not above its own laws.

— Judith Schaffner Ulrich, Glen Arm

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.