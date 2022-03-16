Use the budget surplus to lower taxes at the pump and elsewhere | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland lawmakers agreed to a 30 day suspension of the state’s tax on gasoline and diesel. Fuel prices continue to rise following the U.S. ban on imported Russian oil after the invasion of Ukraine. March 11, 2022. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Gov. Hogan had a good idea to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days in light of the drastic increases recently at the pump. At this point, a 37-cent reduction in the price of gas will mean a great deal to the folks who must commute on a daily basis. I hope the legislature extends this benefit beyond 30 days. (“Governor, top lawmakers agree to pause Maryland gas tax 30 days amid surging fuel prices,” March 10)

Maryland has a huge budget surplus ($7.5 billion), and this is a great way to use less than 1% of that money (per month) to offset rising gas prices. The estimated monthly cost for the state to waive the gas tax is $72 million per month.

At a time of high inflation it seems improper and wasteful for the state to hold a $7.5 billion surplus while the people of Maryland continue to pay some of the highest taxes in the U.S. and are concurrently hard hit by inflation beyond the prices they pay at the pump. Let’s not forget that it was the people’s tax money that helped to create the surplus, and, currently, it is depreciating at a rate of 8% or more annually due to inflation. That’s a loss of $600 million per year.

I suggest the state use the surplus budget money to lower other taxes or give it back to the taxpayers. The state has the means and the money to help its citizens mitigate inflation, which always hurts the lowest income groups the most.

Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

