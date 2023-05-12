Struggling families ought to be spared federal budget cuts | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun published an article recently saying that Congress is “sparring over spending” (“As default looms, Dems, GOP spar over spending,” May 5) and specifically about what not to fund. The House passed their budget plan to address the looming debt ceiling, and it would devastate current government services.

If services like SNAP, housing assistance and Medicaid get less money, our neighbors who struggle financially will have no Plan B. One friend of mine had to choose recently between paying for gas to get home from work and paying her utility bill. Imagine if she also received lower SNAP benefits. She’d have neither transportation nor lights at home!

If cuts must be part of any debt ceiling solution, at least cuts ought to impact programs that can wait or people and companies that do have cushions to absorb financial stress. Cuts to already poor people will demonstrate we are a vindictive and cruel society. Is that who we are? U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, please persuade your colleagues that cutting supports for the poor damages us all.

— Jan Kleinman, Baltimore

