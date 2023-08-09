Importance of national service revealed in Meyerhoff’s life | READER COMMENTARY

Harvey M. "Bud" Meyerhoff, a developer who successfully advocated for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at his Baltimore County home. He was 96. (Baltimore Sun) (Baltimore Sun)

A lot can be written about Harvey “Bud” Meyerhoff, but I was struck in his obituary by his daughter Lee Hendler describing his service in the U.S. Navy as “one of the most important experiences of his life” and how exposure to Americans of all races and classes taught him to “love and respect our country’s diversity” (”Baltimore native Harvey M. ‘Bud’ Meyerhoff, chair of the Holocaust Memorial Council and philanthropist, dies,” Aug. 7).

I have shared the same evaluation with my family of having learned so much from my U.S. Army experience. Would that more people today through national service could experience Bud Meyerhoff’s — and my and many other’s — earned respect for our nation’s rich diversity with all its complications.

In my experience of him, Bud’s accomplishments in life honored his heritage and religion and local community, but they were achieved with a nonparochial understanding that each of us is part of, and therefore responsible to, a far, far more profound world.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

