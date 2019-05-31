Must BSO offer nine weeks of paid vacation?

As The Sun recently reported, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performers receive “nine weeks of paid vacation” (“It’s past time for a hard conversation about the BSO,” May 31).

You’re kidding me. Who negotiated that contract? We’ve been subscribers and donors for at least 30 years and dearly love Marin Alsop and the BSO players, but, come on. Who gets nine week of paid vacation?

Norman and Rosemary Bronzert, Hydes

