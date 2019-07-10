BSO needs to broaden its musical horizons

The article about the financial problems of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra mentions two ways that the financial shortfall could be addressed, control expenses and increase income (“Shaky BSO finances leave endowment chiefs skittish about forking over cash, pondering orchestra’s successor,” July 10) .
Then there is no further mention of the ways that the orchestra could increase their income. Here’s a proven way.
Consider doing what they do in Boston — create a subgroup of the BSO and call it the Baltimore Pops Orchestra. Pops concerts would appeal to an entirely different audience than the people who typically attend concerts of classical music.
They could also have a Baltimore Big Band Orchestra with singers and appeal to yet another group of listeners.
I know that this suggestion is kind of lowbrow, but increasing the appeal of the orchestra by playing more kinds of music is a way to increase the number of paying customers.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville