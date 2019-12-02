This means that the general public is completely unaware of the orchestra’s wide spread of music appealing to children, families, lovers of pop music, jazz, film and classical music. Many a seat might be filled and new customers attracted if regular reviews kept a focus on the diverse music on offer both in Baltimore and Washington (Strathmore). The BSO is not the only one of our cultural treasures to get cold-shouldered by The Sun since Tim Smith’s departure. Important exhibits at the Baltimore Museum of Art and The Walters Art Museum go unreported as do theater performances and the diverse, high-class — and free — musical offerings at the Peabody Institute, as well as other musical and performance venues in the city.