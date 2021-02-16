Is the BSO producing a comedy album? | READER COMMENTARY

I’m a fan of classical music, conspiracy theories and rap, but I never thought all three subjects would turn up in a story about the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Times sure do change (”Baltimore Symphony Orchestra rebukes flutist over social posts pushing conspiracy theories on vaccines, election,” Feb. 16)!
It’s alarming so many take the Facebook postings of Emily Skala so seriously. Her opinions are off the wall and a waste of time, which is why I avoid Facebook and social media in general. Now this kerfuffle has infected BSO management and the musician’s union.
Since the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has hired a rapper (Anthony Parker), I’d love to hear what he’ll do to the last movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. “Joy, Joy!” And let’s commission Baltimore-born Phillip Glass to create a minimalist musical triangle of “Flute, Facebook and ‘Freude’!”
Rosalind Heid, Baltimore
