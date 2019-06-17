BSO board should be replaced

Adding insult to injury, the Baltimore Symphony board is now barring the orchestra members’ access to their own house (“Many American orchestras have emerged stronger from lockouts and strikes; the BSO can too,” June 17).

As has been reported repeatedly in this newspaper, the board has not only badly mismanaged available funds but has done so under a screen of obfuscation, so that the dire state of affairs did not come to light until only an as yet unsecured grant from the state can save the day. Maybe.

Nor has the board ever laid their budget before the public, insisting only that all of the burden of retrenchment must be borne by the musicians, who are already among the lowest paid of any major American orchestra and have been blindsided by management’s recent abrupt cancellation of the summer session. Which, by the way, most of them learned about from the media!

I think that it is past time that the board be replaced by people who will make it their sole mission to assure that this world-class orchestra has a future and the players earn a wage commensurate with their skills on which they and their families can live. Until the public regains confidence in the management of the symphony, funds from both public and private sources are likely to remain scarce.

Sabine Oishi, Baltimore